Too much focus on sad faces? Science finds cue on depression risk in children

<p>If a child’s attention inadvertently chooses to see sad faces, it can reveal much about their mental health, a study on depression risk in children has found out.</p><p>While for most cases of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/its-not-just-grief-experts-explain-when-sadness-becomes-depression-3863747">depression</a>, a person gets diagnosed in adulthood but scientists assume the risk tends to increase much earlier in life, particularly around adolescence or even childhood.</p><p>Some researchers at the <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260616102214.htm">Binghamton University's Mood Disorders Institute </a>decided to investigate how depression develops through childhood and adolescence.</p><p>Taking note of the factors like family history of mental illness and emotional experiences of children that mark their early life, the researchers thought of finding a way through which they could catch growing depressive tendencies much before they translate into a clinical disorder, significantly impairing a person’s life.</p>.Science finds why people with depression feel so stuck – their brain may be 'entrapping' them \n.<p><strong>Attention and depression link</strong></p><p>Some literature has faintly established a connection between depression and a tendency to pay more attention to sad faces. However, it confused the scientists for long whether it was caused by depression or was it the other way around where human attention biases were increasing risk of depression.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260616102214.htm"> study</a> aimed to see how both these factors could parallelly predict one another.</p><p>To see this, some researchers from University of New Mexico, followed 242 children and their mothers for two years. After each passing of six months, they returned for assessments.</p><p>While making observations, the scientists gave these children a pair of photographs to view. One was a control picture, displaying a person with neutral expressions. The other photo was emotionally charged and represented happiness or sadness or even anger.</p><p>While the kids were asked to see the pictures, an eye tracking machine recorded where their gaze wandered, to which picture and for how long it stayed there.</p><p>They found that children whose mother had a history of major depressive disorder were more attentive towards sad faces.</p><p>If the children already had started to experience depression, they were more likely to pull away their eyes from the sad faces.</p><p><strong>Why are the findings important?</strong></p><p>Through this experiment, the researchers could establish how significantly depression changes what people choose to notice in their immediate environment.</p><p>It could possibly explain why people with depression are more likely to see negative emotions or situations around them.</p><p>For the longest, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/why-do-some-people-engage-in-retail-therapy-when-they-are-sad-newsalert-4034412">depression </a>has been associated with chemical imbalance in the brain resulting in clinical symptoms, however, new evidence is showing how the disorder is a ‘circuit-based’ problem in which a person’s brain may find it difficult to enter and leave some major brain states, making the affected person ‘stuck’ or ‘entrapped’ in a negative loop of thoughts and emotions.</p>