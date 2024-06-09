Towards an affordable CAR-T therapy

In response to the challenges faced by cancer patients with relapsing ALL who are unresponsive to chemotherapy and have limited treatment options, Prof Gaurav Narula, a paediatric oncologist at Tata Memorial Hospital, (TMH) Mumbai, collaborated with Dr Rahul Purwar, a researcher from IIT Bombay. Since 2015, Rahul has been devoted to developing CAR-T therapy domestically in India. After gaining insights from the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, the team successfully designed an effective CAR-T cell therapy named actalycabtagene autoleucel (NexCAR19). This therapy is customised to address the healthcare needs of India and can be locally manufactured at an estimated cost of $50,000. ImmunoACT, the spin-off company of IIT Bombay, will oversee manufacturing for the Indian market. Initial short-term follow-up following the CAR-T infusions to patients with Lymphoma and Leukaemia (ALL) have shown promising results says Dr Hasmukh Jain from TMH who presented the findings at the annual meeting in the USA. Recently, the president of India dedicated to the country the homegrown NexCAR19. Dr Gaurav highlights the challenging decision to pursue indigenous development for this CAR-T, which granted them an end-to-end capacity and a foothold in the cell and gene therapy field, fostering collaborations between academia and industry.