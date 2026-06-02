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Homehealth

Trump-appointed penile surgeon led ‘Hantavirus’ response from this top position

Dr Christine is an Alabama-based urologist, has performed penile surgeries for a large part of his medical career with no relevant background in managing infectious diseases or public health.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:25 IST
United StatesCoronavirusDonald TrumpVaccineabortion rightsPublic healthurologistTrump administrationhantavirus

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