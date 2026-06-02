Trump-appointed penile surgeon led ‘Hantavirus’ response from this top position

<p>Donald Trump’s regime in the United States has seen many changes around the country’s health policies — partition from the World Health Organisation (WHO), playing out of conservative abortion policies and alleged appointments of figures to positions outside their mainstream roles.</p><p>Amidst the recent ‘Hantavirus’ outbreak on the Dutch-flagged vehicle MV Hondius travelling across the Atlantic which infected 13 people and left three dead, an international media outlet highlighted an unconventional appointment leading the ‘risk’ response in the United States.</p><p>In 2025, Trump nominated Admiral Brian Christine as the Assistant Secretary to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), serving as one of the primary advisors on public health under the leadership of Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. </p><p>The unconventional part —<a href="https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/brian-christine.html"> Dr Christine</a> is an Alabama-based urologist, has performed penile surgeries for a large part of his medical career with no relevant background in managing infectious diseases or public health. Rather, he is known for his popular podcast <em>Erection Connection</em> where he spoke about erectile dysfunction.</p><p>While those who support the bureaucrat say an <a href="https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/brian-christine-covid-conspiracist-erection-expert-leads-us-hantavirus-response.html">administrative role </a>does not demand specific clinical skills rather depend on management abilities, others question the decision about his competency to handle serious public health crises in the future.</p>.Donald Trump signs memo to align US child vaccines with certain other countries.<p><strong>The naysayer</strong></p><p>A mainstream media outlet <em><a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/15/politics/brian-christine-vaccine-skepticism-history">CNN</a> </em>reviewed Dr Christine’s archived podcast episodes and social media posts where Christine expressed his staunch conservative stand on the rolling out of vaccines and called them ‘tools’ against the conservatives. </p><p>Allegedly, he is also known to have a right-winged ideology on abortion rights with some fearing it could interfere in his framing policies around public health.</p><p>As per the media outlet, the prominent doctor had engaged in circulating <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/15/politics/brian-christine-vaccine-skepticism-history">conspiracy theories</a> around the coronavirus pandemic and its interference in the elections of 2020. He also opposed the exemption of rape and incest from the abortion ban.</p><p>Allegedly, he remarked that even if the pregnancy occurs through violence, then it does not mean the unborn child must not get a chance to live and aborting it would be another act of violence.</p><p>“They're back to their old tricks, baselessly smearing people off as ‘far-right’ conspiracy theorists to delegitimise their opponents. Thank God Donald Trump is our President and telling the truth is no longer a crime in America,” said Dr Christine in his defence against the allegations placed by the media outlet.</p>.<p><strong>Is he right to hold the position?</strong></p><p>Dr Christine is not the first non-specialised doctor in public health to be appointed to a leadership role. There are many others who have acquired similar positions in the past.</p><p>Michelle Bachelet, a specialised pediatrician, had served as a health minister for Chile (2000-2002). However, she also held an additional specialisation in public health.</p><p>Likewise, Dr Christine completed his degree in Urology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and has established himself as a prominent figure advocating for men’s health, but lacks a relevant background in public health.</p><p>In most legal systems, it is common for people from specialised medical fields like gynecology, pediatrics or general surgery to lead top health bodies within the country or outside it. However, people with a skilled understanding of public health do have an edge over others.</p><p>For instance, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 2017 also has a doctorate earned from the University of Nottingham. He also holds a degree in infectious diseases, hygiene and tropical medicine.</p>