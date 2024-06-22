Ukrainian soldiers put their faith in yoga for healing, wellness and recovery in frontline of war: Report

On the frontlines of the Ukraine war, the country's soldiers were seen rolling out their mats to participate in yoga, according to a report by The Times of India.

Claiming that yoga has helped him transform his life, the commander, aged 37, at the post of the 225th Separate Assault Brigade amongst the soldiers said, "Before the beginning of the full-scale war, back in 2014, I was drafted into infantry operations, and I hurt my spine."

According to TOI, he further said, "I started practicing yoga regularly in 2016. All my problems disappeared", adding that yoga helps with his responsibilities in the war.

The young commander also said, "I always try to do asanas, pranayama and I read the 'Hare Krishna Mahamantra'. It helps me have better control over my emotions and plan things in my duty."

The war-hit Ukraine is witnessing a rise in yoga awareness for better healing, wellness and recovery among its population.

With some special forces units of the Ukrainian Army including yoga in their training, several projects have been started to support the Ukrainian teachers who have been teaching yoga and to help those who have been dealing with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).