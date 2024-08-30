US FDA approves use of Emergent's smallpox vaccine for people at high risk of mpox

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded use of Emergent BioSolutions' ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine to include people at high risk for mpox infection, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.

The FDA's approval follows Emergent's application for an Emergency Use Listing of ACAM2000 vaccine with the WHO.

Emergent last week said it would donate 50,000 doses of its smallpox vaccine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the mpox outbreak.