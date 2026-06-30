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Using instructions from YouTube tutorials, Tamil Nadu woman suffers blood loss during child birth, dies

Averse to conventional medicine, the woman had intended to bypass the routine medical care needed at the time, sources have suspected.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:42 IST
Tamil Naduhealthpregnant womanMaternal healthcarematernal mortalitybleedingYouTube channelwoman diesblood losshigh-risk pregnancychallenges of pregnancytutorials

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