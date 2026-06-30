Using instructions from YouTube tutorials, Tamil Nadu woman suffers blood loss during child birth, dies

<p>A 32-year-old woman lost her life to heavy blood loss after she had tried giving birth naturally at her home in <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/tamil-nadu/2026/Jun/29/tn-woman-dies-four-days-after-home-delivery-aided-by-husband">Tiruppur</a> district of Tamil Nadu, without any medical support.</p><p>Reportedly, the deceased and her husband were taking instructions from some YouTube videos to do the same.</p><p>Averse to conventional medicine, the woman had intended to bypass the routine medical care needed at the time, sources have suspected.</p><p>While the infant is alive and being nursed back to health, the deceased took her last breath in a private hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday.</p><p>As per media reports, no doctor, nurse or midwife was present during the delivery.</p><p>With placenta not able to detach away from the uterus, it resulted in heavy bleeding.</p><p>In its report, the <em><a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/tamil-nadu/2026/Jun/29/tn-woman-dies-four-days-after-home-delivery-aided-by-husband">NIE</a> </em>quoted the Uthukuli police who informed that the deceased <em>Sasikala </em>had gone into labour in the late evening hours of June 23, somewhere around 9:15 pm.</p><p>During this time, she was assisted by her husband Kolanthasamy, who is in mid-30s.</p><p>Following a night of pain, she had delivered the infant around 5:42 am on Wednesday.</p><p>Soon after the childbirth, the deceased had started to bleed profusely and eventually fainted.</p><p>Though earlier taken into a government medical facility, she was shifted to an intensive care unit of a multi-specialty private hospital in Coimbatore for advanced treatment. Owing to the heavy blood loss, she couldn’t be saved in the hospital.</p><p>As per the police, this wasn’t the couple’s first pregnancy. They had their first child in 2020 through a cesarean cut.</p><p>Known as <a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/21687-vaginal-birth-after-cesarean-vbac">vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)</a>, the woman attempted a procedure involving certain levels of clinical risk.</p><p>Allegedly, the lack of trust in allopathic care had driven the deceased to take this step.</p><p>The deceased also had a past experience of back pain and a respiratory problem following taking a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, reported <em>NIE.</em></p><p>While the family has not filed any complaint, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against her husband who was present with her.</p><p>No arrests have been made so far.</p>.Experts bat for tech to reduce maternal mortality in Karnataka.<p><strong>Post- partum haemorrhage can kill in no time</strong></p><p>Post-partum bleeding is the leading cause of maternal mortality in the world and can occur anywhere between 24 hours after birth up to 12 weeks after delivery.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22228-postpartum-hemorrhage">Cleveland Clinic</a>, </em>the mother can lose large amounts of blood which can result in sudden blood pressure drop. In rare cases, it can lead to hypovolemic shock which is life-threatening and difficult to manage.</p><p>When the organs don’t receive sufficient blood and oxygen, the body goes into a state of shock and this results in multi-organ failure, causing death of the person.</p>