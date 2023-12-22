Viral or bacterial?

With respiratory or diarrhoeal viral illnesses, there are usually others around the patient in the same family who may have similar symptoms — this is quite unusual in bacterial infections. This history of “sick contacts” is an important detail that is often sought in history taking. Untreated bacterial infections can get worse, but patients with viral infections often feel significantly better with simple measures like hydration, fever control, decongestion, and other such measures.



Some viral infections do have specific antiviral treatment (like oseltamivir for influenza) but for most, it is based on symptoms. Bacterial infections like urinary infections require specific antibiotics based on guidelines. Unfortunately, while these are differences in general, there is considerable overlap between the two syndromes, and fever should be interpreted by a medical professional.