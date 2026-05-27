Vitamin B12 is starting to confuse medical scholars — but why

<p>Is Vitamin B12 a protagonist or an antagonist? - something which has begun to bother the medical community who earlier had just good things to say about it. </p><p>Cobalamin or Vitamin B12 has for the longest enjoyed the reputation of a ‘superhero’ element for its indispensable role in making red blood cells or repairing DNA.</p><p>However, the <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39397378/">upcoming studies</a> have found a dual side to it — the vitamin is only good to humans if found in an optimal range.</p><p>Too little of this vitamin or too much of it is both problematic, with scientists saying the vitamin has a U-shaped relationship with the body.</p><p>Vitamin B12 is unique because it is mostly present in animal food. If one is a vegetarian, they are often required to take supplements for it or rely on specific foods to compensate for the need.</p><p>As per <a href="https://healthcare-bulletin.co.uk/article/india-s-unseen-nutritional-emergency-a-meta-analysis-of-vitamin-b12-deficiency-3355/">studies</a>, Indians are more prone to B12 deficiency because of largely vegetarian diets.</p>.Why Vitamin D deficiency is a global crisis and how to protect your bone health.<p><strong>U-shaped relationship</strong></p><p>A Vietnam-based <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39397378/">study</a> that aimed at understanding the association between B12 intake and cancer risk found the vitamin to have a ‘confusing’ effect on the body.</p><p>The researchers compared the results between 3,758 cancer cases and 2,995 people in the control group.</p><p>The findings showed that both lower and high intakes of the vitamin were associated with an increased risk of cancer.</p><p>The study published in the <em><a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39397378/">National Library of Medicine</a> </em>found that a low intake of Vitamin B12 was connected to cancers of the esophageal tract, lungs and breast.</p><p>Likewise, an over- intake of the vitamin was observed in patients having gastric cancers.</p><p><strong>Possible explanation</strong></p><p>As per documented evidence, B12 is needed for genetic repair work. In its absence, there is a viable risk of incorrect coding of genes, resulting in harmful mutations which can make it easy for cancer to grow in the body.</p><p>Hence, one cannot get away without optimum consumption of this vitamin for smooth functioning of the body.</p><p>On the other hand, if a person overconsumes the vitamin, then there are no documented benefits associated with it.</p><p>In fact, unexplained high levels of vitamin B12 has been found consistent with certain cancers.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/vitamin-b12-the-essential-nutrient-with-a-complicated-cancer-link-282527">The Conversation</a>, </em>some researchers are speculating if elevated levels of Vitamin B12 are contributing to cancer or cancer itself is increasing the count in the blood.</p><p>Some experts are assuming that high levels of B12 in the bloodstream is also boosting growth for pre-cancerous cells.</p>