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Vitamin B12 is starting to confuse medical scholars — but why

The upcoming studies have found a dual side to it — the vitamin is only good to humans if found in an optimal range.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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