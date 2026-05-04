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Waking up with loud sounds to find no one around? Science has answers for it

The phenomenon is usually experienced when one is drifting into or out of sleep and can also be accompanied by other physical symptoms.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:28 IST
Sleep patternsleep cycleSleep disorderssleep deprivationsleepsleep deficiencysleeping habitssleepless nights

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