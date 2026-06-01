Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

'We analysed 14 million Reddit posts to reveal a striking shift in how we talk about mental health'

Social media coverage of mental health has made it more visible, with some positive effects. It has probably reduced the stigma of mental illness and increased the use of mental health services.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 10:51 IST
healthSocial mediamental health

Follow us on :

Follow Us