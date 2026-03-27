<p>A micro chemical can now turn insulin injections into small pills for the very first time, a study has found out.</p><p>For over 100 years, scientists have been toiling around a diabetes capsule which could save people from the tiring preparation of insulin injections, known to take a toll on the patient’s quality of life.</p><p>A team at the Kumamoto university (Japan) is working on a promising solution to make the first-ever diabetes medicine.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.sydney.edu.au/research/our-research/impact/the-smart-insulin-pill-that-could-change-lives.html">reports</a>, the University of Sydney (Australia) has also developed an insulin pill using microscopic materials. The medicine is set to enter its first trial this year with an aim to be in the market by 2030.</p><p>There are about 77 million Indian people who are diabetic and nearly 25 million prediabetic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated.</p><p>Also, the number of people affected by type 1 diabetes is fairly high with cases crossing over one million.</p><p>An ingestible pill can be a sigh of relief to those affected by the disease.</p>.Karnataka: Soon, free insulin for under-18s suffering from Type 1 diabetes.<p><strong>Japanese scholars have found a way</strong></p><p>Oral administration of insulin has always posed hindrance because of the notorious enzymatic activity which breaks it down and poor intestinal absorption, making it ineffective by the time it reaches the targeted cells.</p><p>Led by associate professor Shingo Ito, a team at a Japanese school has found a way to make insulin reach the targeted cells, using a carrier molecule which escapes chemical degradation and can get through the intestinal wall.</p><p>The team has developed a <a href="https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5c00902">peptide-based </a>(building block of protein) carrier DNP, which is suitable to carry insulin through the digestive tract and into the bloodstream.</p><p>The synthetic was chemically modified to be called ‘DNP-V’, with its extraordinary ability to easily slide through the gut barriers.</p><p>The experiment conducted on diabetic mice adopted two methods of linking insulin with the lab-modified carrier:</p><ul><li><p>Mixing method- where the peptide carrier and insulin are just mixed together and not bonded chemically.</p></li><li><p>Conjugation- where the two were chemically bonded together.</p></li></ul><p>In both the cases, the dose was able to bring down the blood glucose to optimum levels, with one single dose for three consecutive days. The first option revealed that this setup was functional for all kinds of insulin as loosely bonded insulin-carrier groups also survived.</p><p>The results confirmed that the peptide actively transports the insulin through the intestines.</p><p><strong>Needle versus pill</strong></p><p>As per the scientists, the biggest challenge with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/icmr-indiab-study-reveals-one-in-four-indians-develops-diabetes-153-have-prediabetes-3871747">oral insulin</a> is the administration of a large dose, sometimes more than ten times the injections.</p><p>However, this problem can be solved if the peptide carrier passes through the clinical trials.</p><p>People using insulin jabs have reportedly expressed discomfort over the pain and lesions caused by them, with some having needle phobia.</p><p>Despite all the challenges, these injections continue to be life saving for diabetes care.</p>