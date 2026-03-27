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We might be very close to the first-ever diabetes tablet

A team at the Kumamoto university (Japan) is working on a promising solution to make a first-ever diabetes medicine.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:39 IST
MedicinesDiabetesType-2 Diabetesdiabetes medicineType-1 Diabetes

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