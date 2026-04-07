<p>For thousands of years, women have given birth in positions that allow gravity to pull down the baby, however, these positions have become less popular with time.</p><p>Kneeling or crouching positions gave way to lying down flat on a bed and pushing the baby out of the pelvis without gravitational force which made the process easier.</p><p>Upright positions were generally recommended to shorten labour as it involved less physical effort by the mother, causing the baby to easily descend through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/poonam-pandeys-pregnancy-post-explodes-internet-netizens-ask-baap-kaun-hai-3950618#google_vignette">birth</a> canal.</p><p>However, more women are opting for a supine position (resting position where a person lies flat on their back) with their face upwards.</p><p>The optimal position for birthing has remained disputed for a long time, some saying giving birth in a resting position could increase risk of extended labour, others finding it to significantly reduce the risk of neonatal mortality.</p>.IIT study finds rise in Indian women opting for C-sections; here's why.<p><strong>Instinct is to lean forward</strong></p><p>Women post industrialisation are increasingly opting for recumbent positions, much of it could be to support the medical procedures, said a report published by the <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260401-women-were-never-meant-to-give-birth-on-their-backs">BBC</a>, </em>saying the position allows the physician to play an active role in childbirth and is convenient to monitor.</p><p>As per the report, if women in labour are left to their own devices, they would naturally lean forward on their hands and knees as opposed to lying on their back.</p><p>It brings the question of what made mothers change the instinctive method of birthing.</p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260401-women-were-never-meant-to-give-birth-on-their-backs">study</a>, there are several benefits of giving birth in an upright position, including less dependency on the epidural anesthesia and a small reduction in the duration of second-stage labour.</p><p>However, the same study cautioned against the increased risk of blood loss associated with standing positions.</p><p>As per another study quoted by the <em>BBC, </em>mothers who gave birth in centres that provided balls, bean bags were more likely to try out birthing in an upright position up to the second stage of labour.</p><p>However, those who gave birth in a ward with just a bed to lie on were more often giving birth by lying on their back.</p><p><strong>Monitoring outweighs gravity</strong></p><p>One reason prompting mothers to take an upright birthing position is gravity because it is beneficial to the process.</p><p>Sometimes, the benefits of gravity are not enough to ensure a safe childbirth.</p><p>Doctors are saying it can ease down the pull but is ineffective in cases of obstructed labour, blockage preventing the baby from getting pushed out of the pelvis.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Vaishali Sharma, a senior gynecologist and fertility specialist (AIIMS) said: “Earlier, neonatal mortality was largely due to obstructed labor and infections, where gravity alone could not make a difference. With advancements, we began actively monitoring labor, tracking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/pregnancy-after-breast-cancer-might-be-a-bittersweet-experience-for-survivor-mums-say-experts-3949869">cervical</a> progress, fetal head descent, and fetal heart rate and even allowing timely interventions when needed.”</p><p>"It ensures a sterile environment, and allows immediate medical or surgical intervention when needed. It also helps us to manually optimize pelvic dimensions in positions like knee-to-chest at 90 degrees, especially in complicated situations such as shoulder dystocia (obstructed labour)," added Dr Sharma.</p><p>The expert said though gravity plays a role in pulling the baby down, it is far less significant in comparison to the combination of uterine contractions, maternal pushing and a clear diagnostic view of the birth canal on an adjacent screen.</p><p>"With younger women having greater risk of diabetes, hypertension and liver disease, monitoring becomes an important part of childbirth," said Dr Sharma.</p>