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Were women supposed to give birth against gravity? Expert explains

Upright positions were generally recommended to shorten labour as it involved less physical effort by the mother, causing the baby to easily descend through the birth canal.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 05:10 IST
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