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What doesn’t kill makes one stronger: Might not stand true for standard cancer therapies

Though irreplaceable, traditional cancer therapies are known to cause toxicity in the body.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:37 IST
CancerCancer treatmentcancer cellschemotherapytoxicAnti-cancer drugscancer patientschemo

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