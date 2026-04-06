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What happens when body stops listening to insulin?

While resistance of insulin is often an early metabolic warning sign, diabetes is a diagnosed medical condition, said expert.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:32 IST
DiabetesTrendingType 2 diabetesInsulininsulin deficiency

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