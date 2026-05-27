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What if the internet connection breaks? Concerns around cross border surgery

A urological surgeon present in Wuhan (China) operated on a 57-year-old woman patient admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Dr. Ghouse sitting near the surgical console.

Dr. Ghouse sitting near the surgical console. 

Credit: AINU

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Published 27 May 2026, 10:59 IST
surgeryurological healthsurgeonurologistSurgeon GeneralRobotic armrobotic interactive telepathologyoncosurgeons

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