What is mpox? Causes, symptoms, cure, and how worried should people be

While early care is important to get the disease under control, the main focus should be on taking case of the rash and managing the pain. Taking an mpox vaccine within four days of contact with someone who has the virus can help prevent the infection. Meanwhile, those who have the virus should be isolated from others. However, in case an infected person is around others, covering lesions and wearing a medical mask may help prevent spread. Similarly, using condoms during sex will help reduce the risk of getting mpox, however, it will not prevent spread from skin-to-skin or mouth-to-skin contact.

It must be noted that those who have mpox are infectious and can pass the disease on to others until all sores have healed and a new layer of skin is formed.