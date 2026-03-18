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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Experts warn against patients stopping antibiotics prematurely to prevent drug-resistant infections.
Key points
• Antibiotics misuse risks
Prematurely stopping antibiotics can lead to drug-resistant infections, making treatment harder and risking public health.
• Dosage debate ongoing
Medical scholars disagree on optimal antibiotic course duration, with some advocating shorter courses and others favoring longer ones.
• Patient autonomy discouraged
Patients should not decide when to stop antibiotics; consultation with a physician is essential to avoid incomplete treatment.
• Antibiotic hygiene rules
Following FDA guidelines, such as taking prescribed doses on time and avoiding leftover antibiotics, is crucial for effectiveness.
• India's antibiotic resistance crisis
India faces high antibiotic resistance, including drug-resistant tuberculosis, due to misuse and overuse of antibiotics.
Key statistics
More than 80 percent
Pharmacies selling antibiotics without prescriptions in Karnataka
Topmost bearers
India's ranking in antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis cases
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:34 IST