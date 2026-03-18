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What stopping antibiotic course midway could do to your body

Very often people having abdominal abscess might stop medicines prematurely and come back with a drug-resistant abscess which is harder to treat, told an expert.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:34 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

A patient must not decide when to stop an antibiotic course, say experts

In one line
Experts warn against patients stopping antibiotics prematurely to prevent drug-resistant infections.
Key points
Antibiotics misuse risks
Prematurely stopping antibiotics can lead to drug-resistant infections, making treatment harder and risking public health.
Dosage debate ongoing
Medical scholars disagree on optimal antibiotic course duration, with some advocating shorter courses and others favoring longer ones.
Patient autonomy discouraged
Patients should not decide when to stop antibiotics; consultation with a physician is essential to avoid incomplete treatment.
Antibiotic hygiene rules
Following FDA guidelines, such as taking prescribed doses on time and avoiding leftover antibiotics, is crucial for effectiveness.
India's antibiotic resistance crisis
India faces high antibiotic resistance, including drug-resistant tuberculosis, due to misuse and overuse of antibiotics.
Key statistics
More than 80 percent
Pharmacies selling antibiotics without prescriptions in Karnataka
Topmost bearers
India's ranking in antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis cases
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:34 IST
antibioticsantibiotic resistanceover-the-counter antibioticsantibiotic abuse

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