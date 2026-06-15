When Rs 370 biryani becomes consent, it is more than just a 'bad joke': Experts dissect comedy and audacity
Himanshu Jangra's comments about feeling entitled to receive a payback after spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, bring consent, misogyny, patriarchy and the flawed mindset of men, and women alike, to the centerstage. Here is what experts have to say on the minds of people who make and laugh at such content.
It is difficult to give a definitive answer as for why, in certain controversies, attention is focused when a woman is targeted. Public outrage often seeks an easy target, which may result in greater focus on the speaker rather than the audience. In society, violent reactions from men are often viewed differently, with men frequently being portrayed as problems rather than as individuals who may themselves be dealing with problems. Even in discussions around psychiatric issues, men are often perceived as creating problems, and conventional portrayals of masculinity are frequently viewed in a negative light. This reflects broader societal attitudes.
Dr Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road