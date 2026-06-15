When Rs 370 biryani becomes consent, it is more than just a 'bad joke': Experts dissect comedy and audacity

Himanshu Jangra's comments about feeling entitled to receive a payback after spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, bring consent, misogyny, patriarchy and the flawed mindset of men, and women alike, to the centerstage. Here is what experts have to say on the minds of people who make and laugh at such content.