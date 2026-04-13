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When should you take paracetamol for fever? Doctor explains

While antipyretics or fever medicines are given to treat the muscle strain and malaise caused by fever, some people take it in fear that a high temperature is dangerous itself.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:53 IST
Medicinesviral feverparacetamolbacterial infectionviral infectionFeverfever clinicsoutbreak of fever

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