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Homehealth

Where is the nearest loo? IBS patients carry a hidden social burden no one talks about

IBS-affected people who may look for a restroom everywhere they go or worry about unfamiliar places where they can’t access the washroom or the location of it is unknown.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:08 IST
healthIrritable Bowel Syndromesocialstigmagastrointestinal (GI) tractgut healthgut-brain axisInflammatory Bowel DiseaseGut bacteriaFunctional Bowel DiseaseGut-Brain Axis disorderIBS

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