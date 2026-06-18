Where is the nearest loo? IBS patients carry a hidden social burden no one talks about

<p>Some illnesses are not seen but only felt — irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of them. </p><p>With affected people having consistent <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/irritable-bowel-syndrome/avoiding-ibs-triggers-social-situations#Tips-for-avoiding-IBS-triggers">gastrointestinal discomfort </a>and no structural evidence of the disease, it becomes difficult to explain the symptoms to others around them.</p><p>Some studies have documented the social adaptations adopted by IBS-affected people who may look for a restroom everywhere they go or worry about unfamiliar places where they can’t access the washroom or the location of it is unknown. They may also fear certain foods which could trigger their symptoms.</p><p>Apart from the physical flare-ups, studies suggest people with<a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/37063#symptoms"> IBS</a> spend too much time thinking about these social obstacles and this adversely affects their social life and academic or career trajectory.</p><p>As per reports, the prevalence of IBS in the Indian population ranges between <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10036984/">0.4 per cent to 7 per cent</a>, with more cases recorded from urban regions than rural.</p>.Some people cannot poop away from home, experts call it 'shy bowel syndrome'.<p><strong>What is IBS?</strong></p><p>Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) has been identified as a<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7052963/"> functional somatic disorder</a> where the distressing symptoms cannot be circled back to a structural or organic disease.</p><p>So, if the affected person takes up a blood test or a scan, they will probably return with none to unsatisfactory answers. </p><p>As per reports, the disease lies somewhere on the line of a <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468125319303486">faulty gut-brain axis </a>where it is neither fully physical nor completely psychological.</p><p>The disease shows up in the form of abnormal bowel function, abdominal pain, bloating with no apparent changes to the gastrointestinal tract.</p><p>While the condition causes significant discomfort in people, the exact cause of it is still unknown.</p><p>As per studies, abnormal gut microbiome, poor gut motility and affected gut-brain communication are commonly understood factors.</p><p>The condition is chronic in nature and the affected person has to maintain a certain lifestyle and nutritional demands to manage the symptoms all throughout their lives.</p><p><strong>Flare-ups</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/irritable-bowel-syndrome/avoiding-ibs-triggers-social-situations#Tips-for-avoiding-IBS-triggers">Healthline</a>, </em>IBS is unpredictable and the flare-ups can occur without any prior notice.</p><p>Flare-ups are periods where the symptoms get worse or feel harder to manage.</p><p>People having IBS can either have episodes of constipation or diarrhea and in some cases it can alternate between the two. This bowel irregularity can be for temporary periods or remain persistent.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.webmd.com/ibs/what-is-ibs-m">WebMD</a>, </em>these people also have other digestive complaints like cramping, belly pain, bloating and sometimes a sensation of unemptied bowels.</p><p>As per a study published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016508506022633">Gastroenterology</a>, </em>bowel urgency is the most bothersome symptom associated with IBS. The affected people have a sudden, intense need to defaecate and also carry social fears around it. This is why the affected are always on the lookout for a washroom in the close vicinity.</p><p>Sometimes, certain foods can cause a flare-up in the patients and for this reason, they may avoid social settings with unpredictable food options. For instance, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beans, certain vegetables and processed food can trigger the condition or worsen it.</p><p>Since it’s a gut-brain problem, psychological factors like stress and anxiety can affect the intestinal sensitivity, motility and secretion. The stimulated neuro-endocrine-immune pathways under stressful conditions can affect the gut-brain axis, exaggerating the symptoms.</p><p>As per<a href="https://theconversation.com/rape-sexual-assault-and-long-term-chronic-health-issues-our-new-study-271587"> </a><em><a href="https://theconversation.com/rape-sexual-assault-and-long-term-chronic-health-issues-our-new-study-271587">The Conversation</a>, </em>there is a significant association between sexual abuse and IBS symptoms with victims of sexual assault more likely to experience it.</p><p><strong>The social stigma</strong></p><p>There are many medical conditions which are stigmatized — IBS is often one of them.</p><p>A disease gets stigmatised for many reasons, however, undesirable symptoms associated with it becomes one of the causes.</p><p>An article listed as <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468125319303486">Stigma and irritable bowel syndrome: a taboo subject </a></em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468125319303486">in the journal </a><em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468125319303486">The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology</a></em> observed that undesirable symptoms like faecal incontinence can make people talk less about the condition to others and doctors, hence delaying diagnosis and treatment.</p><p>With unpredictable bowel habits and fear of incontinence, the affected people struggle at work and in social events. Studies suggest they may show more absenteeism from workplace and may be required to put down challenging projects. </p><p>Another study published in the journal <em><a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/nmo.70308">Wiley </a></em>stated that IBS was correlated with lower income levels and reduced career prospects.</p><p>Also, people with IBS are more likely to undergo abdominal or pelvic surgeries. All these factors can significantly reduce their quality of life.</p>