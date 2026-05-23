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Who are ‘misinfluencers’ and why to keep them off one’s digital feed

When a person with some established social influence tends to opinionate on a topic for which they lack foundational knowledge or expertise — researchers call them misinfluencers.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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