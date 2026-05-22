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WHO raises risk of Ebola outbreak in Congo to 'very high' at national level

Measures taken in Uganda, including intense contact ‌tracing and cancellation of a mass gathering, appear to ‌have been effective in stemming the spread of the ‌virus, Tedros said.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:49 IST
WHOHealth newsEbolaEbola virusCongo

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