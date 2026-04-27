Why are attention deficient children often misread in classrooms?

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
ADHD symptoms in classrooms are often misinterpreted as misconduct or defiance, delaying proper support for affected children.
Key points
• ADHD classroom challenges
Children with ADHD struggle with inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, making classroom routines difficult due to constant distractions and task transitions.
• Misdiagnosis risks
Overlapping symptoms with conduct disorder or learning disorders can lead teachers to misread ADHD as defiance or lack of willingness to learn.
• Gender bias in diagnosis
Boys are more frequently diagnosed with ADHD than girls, partly due to underreporting of symptoms in girls and their ability to mask behaviors.
• Collaborative diagnosis
Timely ADHD identification requires teamwork between teachers, parents, and clinical experts to observe consistent behavioral patterns across settings.
• Teacher training needs
Educators must be trained to recognize neurodevelopmental differences and shift from labeling children to understanding their specific needs.
Key statistics
More boys diagnosed than girls
Gender bias in ADHD diagnosis
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 April 2026, 14:36 IST