Why are Covid rates increasing in the summer?

The people most at risk of Covid-related hospitalization and severe disease remain those who have other medical conditions, are immunocompromised or are above the age of 65. People who are unvaccinated or have not received the currently available bivalent (double-strain) booster also have experienced an increase in severe disease. Only 17 percent of the U.S. population, or approximately 56 million people, had received the bivalent booster as of May 11 (the day that the U.S. federal public health emergency ended and the CDC stopped posting vaccination data). As fall approaches, it will be important to receive the updated booster formula, which the Food and Drug Administration selected in June.