Despite the evident need, there exists a glaring legislative vacuum in India's labour and employment framework regarding leave provisions for parent care. While maternity leave, paternity leave, and child care leave have received progressive legislative recognition, care for ageing parents remains conspicuously absent from formal leave entitlements.
THE SACRED BOND (PARENT CARE LEAVE) BILL, 2026
Private sector employees, constituting approximately 90 per cent of India's organized workforce, are even more vulnerable as most employment contracts and establishment policies offer no structured provision for attending to parental health emergencies.
THE SACRED BOND (PARENT CARE LEAVE) BILL, 2026
The Household Social Consumption on Health Survey (2017-18) reveals that 56 per cent of sandwich generation employees report experiencing burnout, with women bearing a disproportionate burden. Seventy three per cent of female employees in this cohort serve as primary caregivers for both children and parents.
THE SACRED BOND (PARENT CARE LEAVE) BILL, 2026
Post-operative care, rehabilitation after falls or fractures, management of terminal illnesses, and end-of life care require sustained physical presence that cannot be adequately substituted by hired caregivers or institutional support alone.