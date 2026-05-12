Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Why does science ask men to keep gadgets at arm’s length? Here’s why

Newer research shows that prolonged exposure to heat can trigger oxidative stress in the testicular tissue, resulting in damaged sperms and reduced fertility in males.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 14:37 IST
gadgetsheatwaveheatwaveslaptopsmobile phoneHeatMale FertilityelectronicFacts about fertility Male infertility

Follow us on :

Follow Us