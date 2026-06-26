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Why food products flagged by India's food regulator still remain on store shelves?

It is safe to say there lies a significant time gap between FSSAI issuing notice to brands for ‘incorrect claims’ and these products with ‘objectionable’ packaging finding their way out of the shelves.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Snapshot from Blinkit e-store.

Snapshot from Blinkit e-store.

Credit: Blinkit

Snapshot from Blinkit e-store.

Snapshot from Blinkit e-store.

Credit: Blinkit

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Published 26 June 2026, 14:50 IST
healthFSSAIE-CommerceFood safetyTrendingDietfood and healthBrandFood Safety and Standards Authority of IndiaFood labelCarry FSSAI certificate

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