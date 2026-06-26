Why food products flagged by India's food regulator still remain on store shelves?
It is safe to say there lies a significant time gap between FSSAI issuing notice to brands for ‘incorrect claims’ and these products with ‘objectionable’ packaging finding their way out of the shelves.
FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints. FBOs are directed to take corrective measures. pic.twitter.com/QSb1UNZ3Gm