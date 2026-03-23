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Why is a high HDL score good for heart?

A usual lipid profile reading might consist of four cholesterol readings, including high density lipoprotein (HDL), low density lipoprotein (LDL), triglycerides and total cholesterol count.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:54 IST
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