<p>When a doctor recommends a cholesterol test, it is not uncommon to sit confused with a list of readings on the blood report and wondering what each means.</p><p>Cholesterol is a fat-based substance, produced by the body for protective functions and in making some hormones. It is also consumed externally in the form of animal fat and oils. However, too much of it in the blood can cause more harm than good.</p><p>Unhealthy amounts of cholesterol is associated with negative cardiovascular outcomes like blocked arteries, poor circulation of blood, inflammation and even cancer.</p><p>A lipid profile is a common blood test a physician recommends to test the amount of cholesterol in the blood. </p><p>A usual lipid profile reading might consist of four cholesterol readings, including high density lipoprotein (HDL), low density lipoprotein (LDL), triglycerides and total cholesterol count.</p>.Apple Watch: Key features that can help improve your heart health.<p><strong>HDL versus LDL</strong></p><p>Lipoproteins are complex compounds made of fat and protein and their primary function is to carry cholesterol through the bloodstream.</p><p>These lipoproteins can be of two kinds, high density and low density in their composition. </p><p>HDL is primarily made up of protein and is low on fats, LDL on the other hand is richer in fats. However, both are carriers of cholesterol.</p><p>Triglycerides are the most common kind of fat in the body, they are generally used to store energy.</p><p>In an ideal lipid profile, the following should be the score of these fats which are measured in milligrams per decilitres (mg/dL)</p><ul><li><p>HDL cholesterol must be between 40 to 80 for men and between 50 to 80 for women.</p></li><li><p>LDL cholesterol must be below 100.</p></li><li><p>Triglycerides must be less than 150.</p></li><li><p>Total cholesterol must be below 200.</p></li></ul><p>While calculating the values, only a fraction of triglycerides is taken into consideration.</p><p><strong>Why is a high HDL score good ?</strong></p><p>The primary difference between the high density lipoprotein and the low density lipoprotein is in the manner and direction in which they carry cholesterol.</p><p>HDL is known to carry cholesterol from the blood stream and arteries to the liver where it gets broken down, however, LDL takes it away from the liver. </p><p>So, the high density lipoprotein is a scavenger of cholesterol and takes it back without enabling it to settle down anywhere in the bloodline.</p><p>Hence, a good HDL score is beneficial for cardiovascular health.</p><p><strong>Dangers of a high LDL score </strong></p><p>LDL being low on density is made of unstable components which makes it more susceptible to getting stuck in the arterial walls. If their number is high, greater is the risk of LDL molecules getting stuck in the lining of blood vessels. They eventually become sticky and have nowhere else to go. In some cases, an immune response is generated to remove the sticky clumps of these molecules. This results in the debris of the immunity cells further getting accumulated over the fat balls. Eventually this aggregate of cholesterol and debris of dead cells thicken up, get calcified and form a plaque.</p><p>This plaque is recognised as the primary cause behind arterial blockages leading to increased risk of blood pressure and heart disease.</p><p><strong>The perfect combination</strong></p><p>As per experts, an ideal lipid profile must be low on glycerides and LDL and high on HDL.</p>