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Homehealth

Why is vaping not a safer alternative to smoking?

Several new studies are linking vaping with blood vessel damage and as a growing threat to one’s cardiovascular health.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 14:51 IST
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