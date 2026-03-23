<p>Kiwifruit, or the Chinese gooseberry is a powerhouse of vitamins and antioxidants, making it helpful in restoring immunity and fighting off inflammation in the body.</p><p>Many doctors recommend the consumption of this fruit during viral illnesses because of its high Vitamin C content and cell restorative function. </p><p>As per studies, a small serving of the tangy fruit can fulfill the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C, making it a powerhouse of protective micronutrients.</p><p>A native to the mountains of Southwest China, this fruit is a popular produce in New Zealand. The fruit is characterised by a furry brown peeling, soft green skin and small black seeds.</p>.Bumper harvest, failed export cycle: Why are markets flooded with fruits amid West Asia conflict? .<p><strong>Nutritional value of kiwi</strong></p><p>Kiwis are low on carbohydrates, proteins and fats, however, they are rich in fibre. A 100gm of peeled kiwi contains almost 83 per cent of Vitamin C recommended for a day. </p><p>They are also a rich source of plant products and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin which helps in removing free radicals from the system and have anti-inflammatory properties.</p><p>Additionally, kiwis are also rich in Vitamin K, Vitamin E and minerals like copper, potassium, and other nutrients.</p><p><strong>Health benefits of kiwi</strong></p><p>Kiwi fruit has many health benefits, making it a healthy fruit to boost immunity, protect cardiovascular health and maintain gut ecosystem.</p><p>The antioxidants present in the kiwi fruit work against the free radicals produced during the metabolic processes in the body. These free radicals are known to cause oxidative stress causing inflammation which leads to chronic diseases.</p><p>The rich content of Vitamin C present in the fruit helps in formation of collagen, a repair tissue which helps in wound healing, subsequently boosting skin health.</p><p>Kiwi fruit is also associated with protective cardiovascular health. It is known to work against platelet aggregation or clumping, thereby preventing the platelets from sticking together, reducing the risk of blocked blood vessels and moderating blood pressure.</p><p>The fruit also functions as a natural laxative, causing better stool frequency among people affected by chronic constipation.</p><p><strong>Kiwi can make you sleep better</strong></p><p>As per a study published in the <em>PubMed Central, </em>the kiwi fruit also contains small amounts of melatonin, the chemical responsible for initiating sleep. Having two kiwi fruits an hour before bedtime can boost the quality of sleep. The fruit is also rich in folate, a vitamin deficiency associated with insomnia and restless leg syndrome.</p>