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Why should one add kiwi to the plate?

As per studies, a small serving of the tangy fruit can fulfill the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C, making it a powerhouse of protective micronutrients.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:30 IST
fruitsgut-friendly foodGut bacteriacardiovascular healthVitamin CKiwidietary fibre

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