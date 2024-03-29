Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

A young woman experienced kidney damage following hair-straightening treatments at a salon. Despite her prior good health, she underwent treatments in June 2020, April 2021, and July 2022, each time suffering from symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and back pain, India Today reported.

She also noted scalp burning and developed ulcers afterward. Doctors, documenting her case in The New England Journal of Medicine, observed elevated creatinine levels in her blood, indicative of kidney dysfunction. Although no signs of infection or urinary obstruction were detected by a CT scan, blood was found in her urine.