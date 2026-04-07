Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

World Health Day 2026: Why AI chatbots won't make good doctors

The way Indians are approaching healthcare is quietly changing with a growing dependency on artificial intelligence.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 15:25 IST
Artificial IntelligenceDiseasesDoctorartificial intelligence and machine learningdiagnosis

Follow us on :

Follow Us