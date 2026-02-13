<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/world-health-organization-looks-ahead-to-life-without-the-us-3546063">World Health Organization</a> said on Friday it had prequalified another novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a step it said would speed efforts to eradicate the disease.</p><p>Prequalification certifies that the vaccine meets international standards for quality and safety, allowing U.N. agencies such as UNICEF to buy and distribute it for immunization campaigns.</p><p>The nOPV2 shot is designed to be more genetically stable than older oral polio vaccines, lowering the risk of triggering new outbreaks while helping to stop transmission, the WHO said.</p>.From 60% of global cases to zero: India celebrates 15-year milestone in polio elimination.<p>The move follows a pledge by global leaders in December to provide $1.9 billion to support eradication efforts, aiming to protect 370 million children each year despite recent budget cuts.</p><p>Polio, a disabling and potentially life-threatening disease, has been wiped out in many regions but continues to circulate. </p>