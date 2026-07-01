World needs to save its football players — every ‘head the ball’ is making them sick

<p>The ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>is as usual making a lot of happy noise. While football remains one of the most popular sports of all time, there is a hidden health price its players have been paying for the longest.</p><p><a href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/36945085">Nobby Stiles</a>, a famous toothless yet ferocious footballer (1960-1971, active years) who played for Manchester United and for England, had suffered from advanced dementia and later succumbed to it.</p><p>The player even donated his brain to the scientific community for them to study the link between contact sports and subsequent brain injury which could affect their future.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c93xpl8399do">BBC</a>,</em> his son John Stiles has set up a sports justice platform, asking the Football Association to provide financial support to families of players who have dementia or other neurodegenerative diseases.</p><p>He reportedly took offence on how the sports association often blames insufficient scientific evidence to prove there is causal link between them.</p><p>Likewise, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/02/raphael-varane-manchester-united-concussion-football">Raphaël Varane </a>of Manchester United also shared with international media how taking repeated blows to the head has affected his brain health to the point that the retired player now stops his kids from heading a football.</p><p>These stories of brain impact are just a few among the many. Suffering from long-term brain injury is not something new to contact sports.</p>.FIFA’s major revamp on its ‘concussion care’ – the most ‘controversial’ injury in high impact sports.<p><strong>Contact sports and brain injury</strong></p><p><a href="https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/contact-sport">Contact sports</a> can be understood as activities where physical contact is acceptable and an unavoidable part of the game.</p><p>Aggressive sports like football involves the player taking a head hit against other players or even the object of the sport like a ball.</p><p>Growing <a href="https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/publications-archive/brain/football-brain-lifestyle-impacts-health">evidence</a> has shown that these sports are associated with long-term neural damage which may not get reflected early but can catch up with the player later in life.</p><p>While not all hits or head collisions can result in concussion, a <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5723188/">traumatic brain injury </a>but the repetitive small impact hits over the years can create a cumulative effect, experts have said.</p>.<p><strong>Dangers of heading a ball</strong></p><p>On the front of it, heading a ball sounds fun and harmless but it can affect the brain health of the player. The following are some ways it impacts the body:</p><ol><li><p><strong>Micro-injury</strong>: Every hit on the head is a micro-trauma to the skull and brain.</p></li><li><p><strong>Movement</strong>: There is a risk of the brain slightly moving inside the skull with a sudden fall or head hit.</p></li><li><p><strong>Nerve health</strong>: The blow to the head can over time affect the fragility of the nerve fibre, causing cumulative neural damage.</p></li><li><p><strong>Unnoticed concussion</strong>: It can result in a concussion, a brain injury which can go unnoticed for some players.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mood changes</strong>: In the longer run, it can also affect a player’s emotional health, making them forgetful and even irritable.</p></li></ol><p>For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has tightened its vigilance on any possible brain injury and has designated a special replacement in the case of a brain injury.</p><p>With heading a ball being integral to the sport, this injury is positioned as highly controversial among the game community.</p><p><strong>Sport literature on brain injury</strong></p><p>A study published in the journal<a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(23)00027-0/fulltext"> </a><em><a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(23)00027-0/fulltext">Lancet </a></em>had found that players who played in the Swedish top division had an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease compared with a control group.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(23)00027-0/fulltext">study</a> claims players are 50% more likely to develop dementia compared with the general population.</p><p>The literature raised concerns around concussions and repetitive lower impact collisions and the risk of them translating into a complex neurological complication called the chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, often observed in athletes and military personnel.</p><p>It also observed that outfield players who often head the ball are at a greater risk for Alzheimer’s than goalkeepers.</p><p>Reportedly, the rising concerns around the health impact of the sports has pushed the <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9553957/">Football Association to ban</a> heading the ball for children below 12 years of age.</p><p><strong>Watch out for symptoms</strong></p><p>As per studies, there are two possible causes by which a football player can get hurt, either by colliding head to head or head to elbow with another player or by getting hit by the ball itself.</p><p>For players who possibly have a <a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15038-concussion">concussion</a> on the field, the following signs must be watched out for:</p><ol><li><p>Headache</p></li><li><p>Blurry vision</p></li><li><p>Disorientation</p></li><li><p>Memory loss</p></li><li><p>Irritability</p></li><li><p>Dizziness</p></li><li><p>Vomiting</p></li><li><p>Sensitivity to light and sound.</p></li></ol><p>As per <a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/chronic-traumatic-encephalopathy/symptoms-causes/syc-20370921">Mayo Clinic</a><em>, </em>repeated concussions or even sub-concussions or injuries can sometimes translate into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE, a debilitating brain disease which becomes symptomatic years after the traumatic event.</p>