Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

World needs to save its football players — every ‘head the ball’ is making them sick

Growing evidence has shown that these sports are associated with long-term neural damage which may not get reflected early but can catch up with the player later in life.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 09:03 IST
sportshealthBrainInjuryFIFA World Cup 2026traumaneurological diseasefootball matchhit hardfallSports medicine

Follow us on :

Follow Us