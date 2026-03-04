<p>Most of us must have heard our elders calling overweight people "healthy" and skinny people "weak" at least once in our lives.</p><p>Obesity has long been associated with myths. Traditionally, people have often mistook obese people as healthy individuals. So much so, that lean people became the centre of skinny-shaming jokes.</p><p>Not to mention, obesity has become a crisis, not just in India, but globally. As per World Health Organization, worldwide adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled.</p><p>Doctors have long been emphasising on the importance of maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) and preventing obesity. However, the numbers continue to rise. </p><p>WHO states that in 2022, 2.5 billion adults were overweight. Of these, 890 million were living with obesity.</p><p>The number one reason for obesity, doctors say, is the imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure.</p><p>"This imbalance is driven largely by a 'toxic environment' of inexpensive, highly processed, energy-dense foods. Increased availability of fast food, sugar-sweetened beverages, and reduced physical activity," A P S Bedi, laparoscopic surgeon, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, says. "It's a killing machine."</p>.Study suggests people with obesity 70 pc more likely to be hospitalised, die from infectious disease.<p>Apart from this, he says, sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep and high stress are all contributors to obesity.</p><p>Obesity also increases the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and fatty liver.</p><p>"Making changes to your lifestyle is the first step to losing weight in a healthy way. A healthy diet should include a lot of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains," Paras Agarwal, clinical director and head - Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, explains.</p><p><strong>What are the treatments available?</strong></p><p>Regular exercise like brisk walking, strength training, and yoga can also help you lose weight and speed up your metabolism.</p><p>While diet and exercise are the primary solutions to healthy weight loss, bariatic surgery might also be an option, in some cases, particularly where other methods have failed.</p><p>"It is considered a safe and effective, evidence-based approach for severe obesity. It helps patients lose significant weight and often reverses comorbidities like Type 2 diabetes. However, it requires a lifelong commitment to dietary and lifestyle changes," Dr Agarwal says.</p>.<p><strong>Weight-loss drugs</strong></p><p>Then there's also an open conversation about certain weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Celebrities such as Ram Kapoor and comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj have admitted including them in their weight-loss journey.</p>.<p>"Drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are highly effective in managing obesity by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite, leading to significant weight loss and improved metabolic health. They are generally considered safe under medical supervision, but they require long-term use and come with potential side effects," Dr Agarwal explains.</p><p>Rakesh Durkhure, head - General, MI and Bariatric Surgery, Artemis Hospitals, says that these drugs could make you feel sick, throw up or have stomach problems and that they should only be used with a doctor's permission.</p><p>"These medications are not suitable for everyone. Adults with a BMI of over 30 or over 27 who have health problems like diabetes or high blood pressure are usually told to take them. Pregnant women, people with certain types of thyroid cancer or people with very bad digestive problems should stay away from them," he adds.</p>.<p>Other advance weight-loss treatments, Dr Durkhure says, include medically supervised meal replacement plans, endoscopic procedures like a gastric balloon and metabolic therapies that help control appetite and speed up metabolism.</p><p>"However, eating well, working out regularly and sticking to good habits are still the safest and most effective ways to lose weight," he emphasises.</p>.Research says waist-to-height ratio better indicator of age-related obesity than BMI.<p><strong>How obesity affects your brain</strong></p><p>While the risks of obesity are often associated with heart diseases and stroke, there is much more this silent killer does to the body. </p><p>Obesity can also affect brain structures and functions through chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and alterations in blood circulation.</p><p>"This can affect the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, influencing memory, attention, and decision-making. Hormonal imbalances, including those involving leptin and insulin, can impair neural communication and cognitive processes," Bhupesh Kumar Mansukhani, director-Neurology, Neuromet Wellness Care and Diagnostics, Gurugram, says.</p><p>Obese people, often, tend to have reduced cognitive processes, including memory, attention, and executive functions. However, these effects are mild. But as compared with obese people, physically healthy people are able to handle their emotions better.</p><p>"Obesity can increase the risks of depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. It can also impair an obese person’s mood, including feelings of depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem," Dr Mansukhani adds.</p><p>However, there's a simple mantra that can help obese people take better control of their brain.</p><p>“Move daily, eat wisely, sleep deeply.” This is a simple mantra that reminds people of the importance of staying physically active, eating nutritious foods, and sleeping deeply. These three things play an important role in staying mentally clear and emotionally balanced throughout life," Vinit Banga, director-Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, explains.</p><p>He lists a few well-known superfoods that can help improve brain function. </p><p>"Blueberries, walnuts, almonds, spinach, kale, broccoli, fatty fish such as salmon, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, turmeric, and avocados are all brain boosters," Dr Banga says.</p>.<p><strong>Simple steps to shed off those extra kilos</strong></p><p>1. Eat a lot of lean protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains</p><p>2. Exercise about 1 hour daily</p><p>3. Sleep for at least 8 hours a day</p><p>4. Practice meditation to keep stress and anxiety at bay</p><p>5. Follow a set daily routine religiously</p><p>6. Say no to sugar and junk</p><p>7. Control your portion size</p><p>8. Consult a dietician for a personalised diet chart</p><p>9. Don't skip meals</p><p>10. Drink 3-4 litres of water every day</p>.<p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition).</em></p>