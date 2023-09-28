World Rabies Day: Theme, History, Causes, Symptoms, and Cure

Symptoms :

Depending on the species of animal, the symptoms vary.

In dogs, the early symptoms of rabies may include restlessness, fever, and loss of appetite. As the disease progresses, dogs may develop seizures, paralysis, and aggression.

Although rabies symptoms in people might vary, they typically develop through a number of stages:

Incubation period: Between being exposed to the virus and the onset of symptoms is the incubation period. Although it can change, it often lasts for a few weeks to months.

Prodromal Stage: Symptoms including a fever, a headache, and discomfort are present at this stage. It frequently lasts a few days.

Acute neurologic stage : The virus affects the central nervous system, which results in severe symptoms. Agitation, hallucinations, trouble swallowing (which can result in a dread of water known as hydrophobia), paralysis, and high sensitivity to light and sound are a few of these.

Coma and Death: As soon as clinical symptoms emerge, rabies is nearly always lethal. Death typically happens a few days to a few weeks after symptoms arrive, mostly due to respiratory diseases.



Cure :

Once rabies has taken hold, there is no treatment available. However, those who have been bitten or exposed to rabies can receive the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) vaccine. If given soon after exposure, the PEP vaccination is quite successful at preventing rabies. Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. Less than 20 cases of human survival from clinical rabies have been documented.