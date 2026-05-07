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'You found an easy way out': GLP users caught up in endless talk of shame

A study noted that these drugs can invite more judgement to the users than those who are not even attempting to lose weight.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:50 IST
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