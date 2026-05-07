'You found an easy way out': GLP users caught up in endless talk of shame

<p>With increasing scientific evidence around obesity as a metabolic disease, for some it continues to be a moral failing. As a result, it quickly gets translated into a societal stigma or a bias that has slowly perpetuated into healthcare, workplaces and other important areas of life.</p><p>It is not uncommon for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/there-is-risk-of-people-feeling-like-meh-on-weight-loss-medications-3975858">obese people</a> to be held solely accountable for the complex bodily changes happening inside them and how they are shaped by their unique biological imprint and environmental factors that constantly interact with them.</p><p>As per an article published in the <em><a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/addressing-weight-bias-in-medicine-2019040316319">Harvard Health Publishing</a>, </em>obesity is a complicated disease and cannot be limited to counting of calorie intake or out.</p><p>To add cherry to the cake, the coming in of weight loss drugs like GLP-1(Glucagon like peptide-1) in the market, the talk of shame has shifted to how obesity is being managed through shortcuts.</p><p>While earlier studies predicted the arrival of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/generic-weight-loss-drugs-to-affect-food-markets-as-consumers-lose-appetite-for-carbs-3944060"> weight loss drugs</a> could change people’s attitude towards obesity, making them believe that weight is more related to biology than willpower, their hopes seem to shatter because a vast majority has now labelled the treatment as an ‘easy way out’. </p>.The dark side of India’s GLP‑1 boom.<p><strong>A social twist</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/05/260504154016.htm">research </a>coming in from <em>Rice University </em>and published in the <em>International Journal of Obesity</em> stated that the social experience of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy is not straightforward.</p><p>It noted that these drugs can invite more judgement to the users than those who are not even attempting to lose weight.</p><p>The study led by Erin Standen, professor in psychological sciences at Rice were taken aback by the extent of the stigma these drugs invited for the users.</p><p>In the social experiment, the researchers reiterated a fictional story of a character who is obese and trying to lose weight. Some participants were told that the person was consuming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/cheaper-generic-weight-loss-jabs-to-flood-pharmacies-soon-as-ozempics-parent-salt-loses-patent-3938755">weight loss drugs</a> to do the same, some were told the person was doing exercise and depending on a healthy diet and others were told the person wasn’t doing anything to lose extra pounds.</p><p>The findings suggested that most people had a negative attitude towards a person who was on a GLP drug than those who were shedding weight through traditional fitness methods like exercise or diet.</p><p>The results went ahead in showing that people viewed the person on GLP medication in a more negative light than those who even weren’t trying to lose weight at all.</p><p>Societal <a href="https://theconversation.com/weight-loss-drug-stigma-shows-society-still-holds-negative-attitudes-towards-body-weight-and-obesity-265019">perception </a>was also highly dependent on whether people lost weight through lifestyle changes or medications.</p><p>The researchers also found a stigma against weight regain once people got off these weight loss drugs. </p><p><strong>An unsaid cost </strong></p><p>As per experts, these social attitudes can influence how people seek care for health conditions, preventing them from taking timely intervention for conditions caused by obesity.</p><p>Negative attitudes towards people with obesity can push them further away from healthcare, said an article published in the <em>Harvard Health Publishing.</em></p><p>The article stated that weight bias in the healthcare industry can enable tendencies like binge eating, reduced engagement with doctors, ill-effects on mental health, poorly managed chronic ailments and a lower quality of life.</p>