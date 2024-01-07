Young adults & heart attacks

Not long ago, heart attacks were thought to be an issue for the elderly. However, today, they are increasingly common in young adults. Now, one in five heart attack patients is under 40 years of age. Heart attacks occur when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. This blockage is often caused by fat and other substances in the artery called plaque. The amount of damage to the heart depends on the size of the affected area supplied by the blocked artery and the amount of time that passes between the heart attacks.