Young adults & heart attacks

Not long ago, heart attacks were thought to be an issue for the elderly. However, today, they are increasingly common in young adults. Now, one in five heart attack patients is under 40 years of age. Heart attacks occur when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. This blockage is often caused by fat and other substances in the artery called plaque. The amount of damage to the heart depends on the size of the affected area supplied by the blocked artery and the amount of time that passes between the heart attacks.
Risk factors & prevalence
Heart attacks in young individuals are generally caused due to several lifestyle-induced risk factors such as stress, unhealthy eating habits, poor sleeping patterns, low recreational levels and addiction to smoke and alcohol. There is also an evident correlation between heart attacks and risk factors like young-onset diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and familial history of cardiovascular diseases.
In Bengaluru, there has been a surge of 22 per cent in the incidence of heart attacks among youngsters in the last 10 years. According to an informal survey conducted by two cardiologists in Bengaluru, of the 75 per cent who suffered a heart failure, 60 per cent had uncontrolled diabetes and almost 50 per cent of them suffered from high blood pressure.
Symptoms & diagnosis of CAD
The symptoms of the disease often remain unnoticed until a significant blockage triggers problems or a heart attack. Some of the common signs include chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, fluttering sensations in the chest, irregular heartbeats, and discomfort in the neck, arm, shoulder, or back. Narrowed blood vessels can lead to pain, numbness, weakness, or feeling cold in the legs or arms. The diagnosis of coronary artery disease encompasses a thorough medical history and physical examination, encompassing factors such as family history, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol levels. Through an electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG), heart activity is recorded, revealing risks and reduced blood flow. Advanced cardiac imaging methods like echocardiography, CT scans, and cardiac MRI, detailed images of the heart’s structure are obtained, helping the identification of blockages.
Treatment & prevention
Managing Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) requires a dual approach involving both effective treatment strategies and preventive measures. With significant advancements in medical technology, treatment options have expanded beyond traditional open-heart surgeries, offering patients more diverse choices for managing their condition. One remarkable development is the utilisation of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BRS) as an effective treatment modality. These innovative scaffolds offer temporary structural support to narrowed arteries, gradually dissolving as the vessel heals. This approach not only restores blood flow but eliminates the need for permanent implants, potentially reducing long-term complications.
It is important to exercise regularly — 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity weekly. Managing stress through relaxation and meditation is crucial. Regular medical check-ups, combined with prescribed medications, play a pivotal role in maintaining controlled blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Manage diabetes and hypertension with proper diet and exercise. By understanding the causes, recognising risk factors, and embracing a heart-healthy lifestyle, young individuals can take charge of their well-being and ensure a healthier future.
(The author is a cardiologist.)