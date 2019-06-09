How pubs tackle tipplers who leave without paying

Drunken brawls at pubs and bars are not rare. Recently Bob’s Bar, Indiranagar, witnessed one.

A customer demanded a plastic cup to take away what was left of his drink. Plastic is banned, so the bar said sorry. The customer got angry and created a scene.

In the commotion, many customers slipped away without paying. The bar suffered a loss of Rs 3 lakh, according to its management.

Hayne Marcus Fernandes, the general manager of Arena Artisanal Brewkitchen, says it is wise to let customers know all the rules beforehand. “We stick to our timings and stop serving alcohol at 12.30 am. This way, guests still drinking have ample time to finish and head out,” he says.

Unfinished drinks have the potential to trigger arguments. Which is why Arena Artisanal Brewkitchen tells customers politely but firmly they can’t take their drinks out, and they can’t stay beyond 1 am.

Hayne says supervisors announce ‘goodnight’ to customers to signify the night is over.

“The serving staff studies customers, and approaches managers if a problem arises. Most customers calm down when a senior employee attends to them,” he says.

Vivek, co-partner of Chapter One Bar Maiin, New BEL Road, says his place has enough men to keep tabs on troublesome customers.

“We are a lounge space which makes it easier to monitor everyone. Our floor supervisors keep an eye on all tables. If any situation gets out of control, they warn customers. If that doesn’t settle it, we ask customers to pay and leave,” he says.

Bouncers monitor customers right from the entrance, and staff use walkie talkies to coordinate.

From animated discussions to exchange of angry words across tables, the bar has seen it all. “Quarrels on choice of music played are common,” he says.

Staff at Hangover, Indiranagar, have noticed customers trying to slip away from the bar counter.

Sharat Rice, managing director, says the staff are told strictly not to touch customers. “If a tiff arises between customers we let them resolve it themselves,” he says.

When the place is packed, some customers try to slip away from the bar counter.

“When we come across such customers, we put out CCTV footage and details on the WhatsApp group of the National Restaurant Association of India, and warn others,”

he says. New customers are often asked to hand over their debit or credit cards when they drink near the bar counter.

“We use this just as a safety measure. Apart from this, we have CCTV coverage to back us up,” he says.

How they say time up

Say goodnight to indicate to customers, half an hour before closing time, to hurry up.

Deploy senior managers. Brawling customers often calm down when they see someone responsible intervening.

Send bouncers if violence breaks out. Bouncers keep an eye on potentially rowdy customers from the time they step in.

