Hundreds witness Brahmakalashabhisheka

As a part of the dedication of the golden tower (Suvarna Gopura) for the Krishna Temple, the Paryaya Palimaru Mutt organised a Brahmakalashabhisheka amidst the chanting of hymns on Sunday.

The rituals were held from 7 am to 9 am. The pontiffs offered 108 kalashas including ‘Panchamrutha’, ‘Panchagavya’, ‘Kashayodaka’, ‘Shuddhodaka’, Gandhodaka’, Haridrodaka’ and ‘Pushpodaka’ to Lord Krishna. The Shri Nama Sankeerthana Bhajan troupe from Srirangam sang bhajans to mark the occasion. About 18,000 devotees received the lunch prasadam at noon.

Paryaya Palimaru Mutt pontiff Vidyadheesha Teertha offered over one lakh tulsi leaves to Lord Krishna. Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Teertha, junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha, Krishnapura Mutt pontiff Vidyasagara Teertha, Adamar Mutt pontiff Vishwapriya Theertha, junior pontiff Eshapriya Teertha, Kaniyoor Mutt pontiff Vidyavallabha Teertha and Sode Mutt pontiff Vishwavallabha Teertha led the Brahmakalashabhisheka rituals. Vidyarajeshwara Teertha, junior pontiff of Palimaru Mutt was present.

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje visited the Mutt and saw the ‘golden tower’. She lauded the efforts of the Palimaru Mutt pontiff for raising the temple’s grandeur.