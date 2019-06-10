IAF technician ends life in Haryana

A 28-year-old newly married Indian Air Force technician committed suicide at Sirsa in Haryana on Friday.

Mohan Kumar shot himself with a revolver at a toilet in the Air Force station. He was serving in the Air Force for the last eight years and was married two-months ago. He was residing with his wife at Sirsa.Mohan Kumar’s brother Shantaraju said the reason behind the death is not known. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem and will reach his native Kadalu in Alur taluk, on Monday.