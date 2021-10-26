ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live: Pak eye 'revenge' against Kiwis
updated: Oct 26 2021, 17:07 ist
Pakistan will have "revenge" on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament-opener.
New Zealand’s strengths
New Zealand are top-heavy. Martin Guptill is now a veteran for the Blackcaps and is New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is. Guptill will be in the company of Devon Conwoy while opening the batting. Conwoy has a T20 career strike rate of nearly 160. Conwoy and Guptill complement each other well. While Guptill loves hitting sixes, Conwoy deals in fours. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson should bat at no. 3. Williamson has scored 5429 runs from 212 T20 matches averaging 31.74.
Although the team is looking well rounded, Pakistan’s biggest strength at the moment is their opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. The two batters have stitched together three highest partnerships for Pakistan in men’s T20I and all three partnerships have been put in 2021. The two batters have combined to put the partnerships of 197, 152* and 150 against South Africa, India and England respectively. The two batters are enjoying each other’s company at the moment and scoring runs at free will which is making life tough for the opposition bowlers.
For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way.
