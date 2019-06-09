India to train 1,000 civil servants from Maldives

India will help train 1,000 civil servants from the Maldives over the next five years.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India's leading civil services training institution, has entered into an agreement with the Maldives Civil Services Commission for this purpose. The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Male, the capital of the Maldives, on Saturday.

According to the agreement, the NCGG will be the nodal institution for designing customised training modules and its implementation, taking into account the requirements of the Maldives Civil Services Commission. The Ministry of External Affairs will bear all expenses pertaining to the training programme.

The training module will include public administration, e-governance and service delivery, public policy and governance, information technology, best practices in fisheries in coastal areas, agro-based practices, self-help group initiatives, urban development and planning and ethics in administration, an official statement said.

The Maldives will nominate suitable civil servants in the senior or executive or middle management levels as per the agreed timelines.

Further, the statement said, the NCGG will assist the Civil Services Training Institute, a subsidiary of the Maldives Civil Services Commission, to develop training programmes and materials and assist in organising exchange of experts as needed by the Civil Services Commission.

K V Eapen, Director General, NCGG and Secretary to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, said the NCGG trained 28 civil servants from the Maldives in April and this successful engagement encouraged the two countries to take the collaboration forward.

In 2019, the NCGG has successfully conducted training programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Gambia and the Maldives.