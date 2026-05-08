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1 in 4 casual workers in India paid below minimum wage: SBI report

Over 70% of casual workers in Chhattisgarh are paid less than the statutory minimum wages. Odisha (66%) and Jharkhand (65%) are among the worst states in minimum wages enforcement.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India Newsgender pay parityGender wage gapCasual workers

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