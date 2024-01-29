1 Indian in every 10 US visa applicants; 60% increase in 2023

New Delhi: The citizens of India now represent one out of every 10 applicants for United States visas around the world, with the number of people from the country seeking the travel document to enter America going up by 60% in 2023 in comparison with 2022.

The US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai processed 1.4 million visas – more than ever before – in 2023, bringing down visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%.

“Demand across all visa classes was unprecedented, with a 60% increase in applications compared to 2022. Indians now represent one out of every 10 US visa applicants around the world,” the US embassy in New Delhi stated on Monday, adding that the application for the visitor visas – over 700,000 – had rebounded to represent the second highest number of applications in the US mission’s history.

The US embassy and consulates met this demand through a three-month staffing surge in Mumbai early in the year, by increased permanent staff levels, and through the employment of innovative technical solutions. Process improvements and investments in staffing have brought the appointment wait time for visitor visas down from an average of 1,000 days to only 250 days around the country. Wait times are minimal in all other categories, according to a press release issued by the US embassy in New Delhi.