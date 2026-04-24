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10 Indians died while fighting alongside Russian forces in war against Ukraine: Centre to SC

The Centre said while some individuals were misled by unscrupulous agents, many had entered into "voluntary contracts" with Russian entities.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndiansRussia-Ukrainewar

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