10 organisations to hold protests over postal jobs to non-Arunachali candidates

Disappointed with the postal department allegedly appointing non-Arunachali candidates against vacancies, a conglomeration of 10 organisations has decided to hold a protest rally here on September 12.

The outfits have been demanding immediate cancellation of the ongoing appointment of non-Arunachali candidates against 2,596 vacancies in 866 post office branches across the state, and introduction of local dialects in post office job recruitment rules, among others.