10 years after bifurcation, several issues remain unresolved between Telangana & Andhra

“Though technically Hyderabad is the joint capital of both the states with no administrative power, it has had little or no advantage over Andhra Pradesh in the last 10 years. In terms of unresolved issues, this situation has been present even in previous cases of state bifurcation before Andhra Pradesh, and it continues to persist today. Now, with all these issues, Andhra Pradesh has approached the Supreme Court, and we will have to wait and see what will happen,” Andhra Pradesh's first chief secretary and retired senior bureaucrat, IYR Krishna Rao, told DH.