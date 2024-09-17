100 days of Modi 3.0: Centre has roadmap to resolve Manipur crisis, Census to begin soon, says Amit Shah

"We have successfully deployed CRPF at strategic locations. To stop the infiltration, we have nullified the agreement between India and Myanmar which allowed the movement of the people. Now entry into India is allowed only by visa," he said but refused to give a schedule for the Prime Minister's visit to the strife-torn state.

The Opposition, particularly Congress, has been accusing Modi of not visiting Manipur while he finds time to even visit Russia and Ukraine and offer to mediate between them.

On Census, he said it will start soon but did not give a clear response on Caste Census as he emphasised that all such things would be cleared when the notification for Census is published. MHA sources on Sunday said there is no decision on counting caste along with Census 2021. He also said the One Nation, One Poll will be implemented during the tenure of this government.

He said the government securing a third term happened for the first time in the last 60 years and this has brought an environment of political stability in the country. "In the last 10 years, the Modi government has been successful in establishing a strong India by strengthening internal and external security," he said.

"I can say with pride that India has become a centre of production in the world. Many countries of the world want to understand our Digital India campaign and make it a basis of their development. We brought discipline and progressed in all the 13 parameters of the economy....For the first time after independence, the world saw a government that India had a spine in its foreign policy," he said.