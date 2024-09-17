100 days of Modi 3.0: 'Directionless govt that failed to act on India's mass unemployment crisis,' says Congress

As the BJP-led NDA regime marked 100 days in power, the Congress on Tuesday said one sees a "whole host of disasters, reversals and a directionless government", which has also "failed to act" on India's "mass unemployment crisis".

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal claimed the people have "completely lost faith" in the regime and the current trajectory suggests that this NDA government will "only prolong the misery" of the common man.

"As we look back at the 100 days of the NDA government, we see a whole host of disasters, reversals and a directionless government that is completely failing the people of India...There is still no vision to solve the unemployment crisis, rural distress or skyrocketing price rise that the ordinary citizen is suffering from. All that the government can do is create fake PR and spread falsehood and hatred to divert attention," he said.